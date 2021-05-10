The Lady Coyotes showed up with winning in mind when they took on Fargo Shanley on the second day of the Midseason Madness Jamboree on Saturday, May 8.
However, despite their efforts, the game ended in Fargo Shanley’s favor but not by much.
The Williston High School softball team lost 14-13, but it was the best game they played over the weekend.
During the May 8 afternoon game, Williston had a total of 31 at bats, 19 hits and finished with 13 runs. The Lady Coyotes also had six runs batted in, one walk and four strike outs.
Williston took an early lead in the game against Fargo Shanley.
They scored first in the first inning when Olivia Bervig, after stealing third during Aaliyah Bertelsen’s at-bat, scored on an error that also gave Sierra Main an opportunity to advance to second.
After Bertelsen struck out, Kierra Slagle doubled on a hard ground ball to third, which gave Main all she needed to score.
Then, Slagle was on the move stealing both third base and home to give Williston its third run to start the game.
Fargo Shanley got on the board in the bottom of the first, but it wasn’t until the bottom of the second when they first tied the game at 3-3.
That tie didn’t last long because in the third inning two back-to-back triples right off the bat gave Williston the upper hand and made for their best inning in the game.
First, Jaidyn Nass tripled on a fly ball to right field, getting herself where she needed to be in the second at-bat.
Main, during her at-bat, also tripled on a fly ball to center field, allowing Nass to score Williston’s fourth run.
The scoring continued when Main scored after Bertelsen singled on a fly ball to left field.
Slagle doubled on a fly ball to center field while Bertelsen advanced to third.
That’s when things turned great for Williston.
Bertelsen scored after stealing home and Rylea Iverson singled on a fly ball to left field, giving Slagle the chance to advance to third.
Iverson stole second and when Savannah Douglas singled on a line drive to center field, Slagle scored and Iverson advanced to third.
Now 7-3, Iverson scored the eighth run of the game on a passed ball.
Williston scored two more times in the same inning, bringing the total up 10-3. Corynna Turnquist and Bervig scored the ninth and 10th runs, respectively.
But Fargo Shanley caught up rather quickly in the bottom of the third and took the lead 11-10 by the end of the inning.
Williston tied it up again in the top of the fourth after Douglas singled on a fly ball to center field giving Slagle the chance to score.
Immediately after, Iverson scored on a steal of home, regaining the lead at 12-11.
Unfortunately, a Fargo Shanley home run in the bottom of the fourth inning sealed the deal for the game.
Williston scored one more time in the fifth inning when Turnquist stole home, but the Lady Coyotes couldn’t catch up in time.
According to Game Changer and the WDA, the game was never finished because it was delayed.
In total, Williston played three games over the weekend. The first one was Friday, May 7 against Grand Forks Central, which ended in a 22-4 loss.
On Saturday, May 8, Williston played Fargo Shanley and Grand Forks Red River, losing 13-2 to Red River and 14-13 to Fargo Shanley.
All scores are according to the Western Dakota Association website and Game Changer.
For the game highlights from the Grand Forks Central game check out the WDA website. However, there were no stats recorded for the Red River game.
If the Lady Coyotes keep the same momentum they had in the Fargo Shanley game for the next two weeks, they could see a positive spike in the season.
The WDA softball regular season has just two weeks remaining, and Williston currently trails in ninth place in the standings.
Just ahead of them is Watford City and behind them is Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Williston will look for their silver lining when they take on Turtle Mountain Community High School on the road in a conference doubleheader on Tuesday, May 11.
Then, they host Mandan on Thursday, May 13 for another conference doubleheader.
They host two more home conference doubleheaders against Bismarck Century and Watford City on May 14 and May 18, respectively.
The last game of the season (a conference doubleheader) is against Minot on the road on May 20.
The Regional Tournament is slated for a May 27 start date. Times and the location is still to be determined, according to the WDA.