Two great, back-to-back wins left the Williston High School softball team in high spirits Tuesday, May 18.
The Lady Coyotes swept Watford City in a home doubleheader and in doing so they finished eighth in the Western Dakota Association standings, and secured the home field advantage for the WDA play-in round next week.
In all, the Lady Coyotes won 11-6 in the first game Tuesday and 26-16 in the second game.
Game 1
Watford City was the first to get on the board in game one, but Williston tied things up quickly after.
First, Sierra Main doubled on a fly ball and Samantha Fuchs scored Williston’s first run.
Then, Marlee Jorgenson singled on a line drive to left field and Main scored her first run ending the first inning 2-2.
Watford City picked up four more runs following the first inning, but that’s all Williston allowed.
In fact, the fourth inning was all Williston needed to take the lead, and when they did they never looked back.
In the bottom of the fourth, Jayden Dillon got things rolling when she stole second then advanced to third on a passed ball. She managed to score on a passed ball and a foul changing the score 6-3.
With one out and Fuchs on first and Corynna Turnquist on third, Main stepped up to the plate.
Fuchs advanced to second on an error by Watford City’s first base person and Turnquist scored on a wild pitch. Fuchs, on the same wild pitch, advanced to third.
Main walked and Fuchs remained on third with the score sitting at 6-4.
Kierra Slagle flied out to right field giving Fuchs the opportunity to score while Main advanced to third. Then, when Aaliyah Bertelsen singled on a ground ball to left field Main scored and tied the game 6-6.
In the bottom of the fifth Williston picked up three more runs.
First, Savannah Douglas scored on an error after she already stole third base.
Turnquist scored the eighth run on a wild pitch and Olivia Bervig scored the ninth run when Main singled on a line drive to left field.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Coyotes picked up two final runs when Bertlesen scored on an error and when Jorgenson scored after single from Douglas.
After seven innings Williston won 11-6.
Game 2
Sierra Main was the main component in the second game. In total she drove in four on three hits. She also tied with Marlee Jorgenson to lead the team with three hits each.
Fuchs and Jorgenson also had four RBIs each. Jaidyn Nass had three RBIs in the win, and Dillon had two. Rounding out the lineup, Bervig, Slagle, Douglas and Caeleigh Goodman each had one RBI as well.
Nass and Slagle had two hits each, and Bervig, Fuchs, Goodman, Dillon and Douglas each had one hit each as well.
Overall as a team, Williston just slightly held a hits advantage over Watford City, 15-14.
The innings that really helped the Lady Coyotes get the win were the second, fourth and sixth. In the second inning, Williston scored nine runs, and in each of the fourth and sixth, Williston scored six runs.