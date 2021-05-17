The Williston High School softball team suffered a pair of tough losses on Friday, May 14 at the hands of Bismarck Century.
The Lady Coyotes lost their doubleheader by scores of 18-0 and 19-6, according to the Western Dakota Association website.
In the 18-0 loss, some Lady Coyotes were able to get on base a few times. Jaidyn Nass recorded Williston’s only hit in the game, and Nass and Sierra Main both recorded a walk for Williston. Savannah Douglas also got on base after getting hit by a pitch.
Nass and Main both got on base in the bottom of the first inning, and Nass was able to steal third base to give Williston a great chance to score a run.
All game information is taken from GameChanger. There is no updated information about the 19-6 game on GameChanger.
According to the Western Dakota Association website, the Lady Coyotes have four games left this season. On Tuesday, May 18, Williston has a doubleheader against Watford City, and on Thursday, May 20, the Lady Coyotes have a doubleheader against Minot.
With only a few games left in the season, here is how the Lady Coyotes have done so far.
Leading the team batting-wise, Main is at the top in both batting average and runs batted in.
She has a .548 batting average, and she leads the team with 13 RBIs. Also leading the team is Nass, who has nine RBIs and a .525 batting average. Kierra Slagle also has nine RBIs, and Aaliyah Bertelsen has 12 RBIs.
On top of that, Bertelsen, Gracie Strickland, Slagle and Douglas have the honor of being the Lady Coyotes who have hit home runs this season, with Bertelsen hitting two.
On the mound this season Caeleigh Goodman leads Williston with 39 strikeouts, and Douglas is second on the team with 29 strikeouts.
All statistics for the season are according to GameChanger.