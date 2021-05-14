The Williston High School softball team dropped a pair of games against Mandan on Thursday, losing a doubleheader by the scores of 14-6 and 15-5 on Thursday, May 13.
Williston played well in the 14-6 loss, but Mandan jumped out to an early lead that was hard to overcome.
Mandan scored two runs in the first inning but exploded for seven runs in the second inning, which was enough to stay ahead of Williston. Apart from that big second inning, the teams were evenly-matched for the rest of the game.
Mandan scored one run in the fourth inning and four runs in the seventh inning, so that big inning in the second was the key factor in Mandan’s win.
Williston did well to score and fight back, though, as the Lady Coyotes scored five runs in the third inning and one more run in the fifth inning.
To kick off that third inning scoring, Zoe Lautenschlager kicked things off by getting on base with a walk, after the first out of the inning.
Corynna Turnquist came up to bat next, and she was able to get on base after being hit by a pitch. Jaidyn Nass came up next and set Williston up for success even more, singling on a line drive to center field to load the bases.
With that opportunity in front of her, Olivia Bervig delivered, singling to left field to drive in Lautenschlager, Williston’s first run.
Sierra Main came up next with the bases still loaded, and she doubled to center field, driving in Turnquist and Nass to make the score 9-3, still in Mandan’s favor.
With Kierra Slagle up to bat, Bervig was able to score on an error to give Williston its fourth run.
After Slagle got out, Aaliyah Bertelsen tripled to right field, driving in Main to give Williston run No. 5.
In the fifth inning, just two hits were needed for the Lady Coyotes to score their sixth run.
Turnquist singled to kick off the inning, and Nass doubled to left field, which was enough to drive in Turnquist for Williston’s sixth run.
Main finished the game with two runs batted in to lead Williston. Nass, Bervig and Bertelsen each had one RBI as well.
Nass led the team with three hits, and Bervig, Main, Slagle, Bertelsen, Turnquist, Savannah Douglas and Marlee Jorgenson all had one hit each.
In the 15-5 loss, Mandan scored 14 of its runs across the first four innings and scored its final run in the seventh. Williston scored two runs in fourth and three in the fifth.
Slagle had the only two RBIs for Williston in that game. Nass and Samantha Fuchs each led the team with two hits, and Slagle had the other Williston hit.
Main led the team with two walks, and Bertelsen, Jorgenson and Caeleigh Goodman each had one walk as well.