The Lady Coyotes softball team moved improved their record to 2-5 Wednesday, April 20 after defeating Sidney High 16-5 in their second-best game this season.
Williston was coming off a two-game loss to Legacy and Tuesday’s win came as a much needed boost for the Lady Coyotes.
And in the end, Aaliyah Bertelsen was the star of the show.
She was a key player in the game, driving in four on three hits to lead the Lady Coyotes to their 16-5 win.
Bertelsen drove in runs on a double in the first and a home run in the fourth.
The game seemed to be in Williston’s favor from the very beginning and the team’s most impressive innings were the first two.
The Lady Coyotes were the first to score when Sierra Main singled on a fly ball to center field giving Jaidyn Nass, who stole third earlier in the inning, the opportunity to run home.
Williston jumped up 3-0 when Bertelsen doubled on a fly ball to center field giving Sam Fuchs and Main the chance to score.
Bertelesen scored herself in the bottom of the first when Olivia Bervig singled on a pop fly to third bringing the score 4-0.
Kierra Slagle scored on a steal in the bottom of the first and Bervig found home plate again when Corynna Turnquist hit a ground ball to the pitcher.
The Lady Coyotes were now up 6-0 at the end of the first.
The momentum didn’t stop there and Williston tallied six more runs in the second inning.
Bervig, Savanah Douglas, Nass, Fuchs and Main each had RBIs in the second inning that helped bump the score up 12-0.
In total, the Lady Coyotes had 16 runs, 14 hits, 10 RBIs, seven walks, one homerun and one strikeout.
Douglas also pitched for the Lady Coyotes, giving up only five runs in just one inning (the third).
The Lady Coyotes will look for another win on April 22 when they host Turtle Mountain Community High School in a non-conference doubleheader.