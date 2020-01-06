On Friday, Jan. 3, the Williston Coyotes boys hockey team (4-5, 3-3) snapped their three-game slide against the Mandan, beating the Braves on the road 4-3.
Ashton Collings, Kyle Mischke and Colby Nehring accounted for the first three goals of the game as the Coyotes started things out with a 3-0 lead. In the third period, Mischke's second score of the game allowed Williston to jump out to a 4-2 lead. Both Collings and Mischke ended the contest with a team-high two points on the evening.
Up next for Williston, they are scheduled to face off against Hazen-Beulah in a road contest on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Meanwhile in girls hockey, the Coyotes (0-9-0-1) were beaten by the Bismarck Demons at home, 11-0 on Saturday, Jan. 4. The WHS girls team are scheduled to take on Fargo North-South in their next game on Friday, Jan. 10.