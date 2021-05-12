Everything went right for the Williston High School baseball team during their doubleheader on Tuesday, May 11, as the Coyotes held Watford City High School to just two runs combined while scoring 22 total runs themselves.
Williston won the games by 12-2 and 10-0 scores, and in the shutout win, Ashton Collings and Riley Erickson combined to completely shut Watford City down, allowing just two hits in the game.
Collings got the start for the Coyotes in the shutout win, and he did great during his time on the mound. He pitched four innings, allowing just two hits and no walks, while striking out a batter.
Erickson pitched the final two innings of the game in relief. He was perfect in the two innings in which he appeared, not allowing a hit or a walk and striking out four batters.
As a team, Williston didn’t commit any errors either, so had it not been for those two hits, Collings and Erickson would have combined for a perfect game. An impressive display to say the least.
Sawyer Hanson led the Coyotes at the plate in the shutout win, going 2-for-4 at the plate and leading the team with four runs batted in. Kyle Mischke, Carter Bakken, Christian Combs and Erickson each recorded one RBI each, and Bakken led the team with three hits.
In the 12-2 win, Williston’s bats were able to do even more work and bury Watford City early in the game.
Williston scored five runs in both the first and second inning, and Watford City scored just one run in the first inning, meaning the Coyotes had a 10-1 lead after two innings of play.
Williston scored its final two runs in the third inning, adding some extra distance between the Coyotes’ score and the Wolves’ score.
The Wolves scored one more run in the top of the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to stop Williston from winning in five innings.
Four different WIlliston batters each had two RBIs in the game to lead the Coyotes. Hanson, Kadin Finders, Tyler Tamez and Huntor Mapes each had two RBIs to lead Williston. Overall, no Williston played led the team in hits, but seven different players recorded a hit.
On the mound, Finders got the start and had a solid game. He pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on two hits, but he also struck out five batters.
Combs pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowing just one hit before closing out the game.