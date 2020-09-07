Edens Dumervil always wanted to play football but didn't have a chance to right away.
When he started high school there wasn’t any time to play.
He was able to play basketball but when it came to football he said his busy schedule juggling work and staying on top of his studies interfered.
But despite that, the desire to play was still there.
Even coach Andrew Mock told Dumervil that he wanted him to play, but it wasn’t until his junior year when he got his chance.
And after that year it was clear that football was meant to be.
Now a senior and only two games into the season, Dumervil has already shown that he has what it takes to play on defense and to hold his own among the seniors some who have played for all four years.
And yet, when told about his skills and talent and when asked if he has accomplished any goals that he might have set for himself, Dumervil shrugged, his hands held together by his knees, and he said with a faint smile, “I guess I just wanted to be known as a player that gave his all (during) every single snap, every single play.”
And to say that Dumervil was humble is an understatement.
“I never really set any goals for myself because I didn’t want to make it seem like I’m better than what I am. I just wanted to try my best and see what happens,” he said. “But knowing me, I had faith that I was going to do decent in this sport because if I put my all into something then it usually turns out (good).”
Dumervil sat at one of the bright orange tables just outside the gym doors at Williston High School while his dad sat in their car and waited.
It was a cold and windy Sunday (Sept. 6) afternoon and after briefly diving into his past and explaining that his life has had its hardships, he opened up a little bit sharing his thoughts about how he got to where he is, about school, about football and his team and how he wants to make his family proud each and every game, each and every moment.
“I always appreciate the moment because nothing is ever guaranteed in this life and I just personally don’t think that I have the cachet or experience to act like I’m all that,” he said.
Dumervil said his way of thinking is a result of his upbringing and his parents’ (Edna and Elifaite Dumervil) influence.
He said he would rather be humble than overconfident, which is something he said he definitely got from his parents, especially his dad.
“Me and my dad would talk for hours on end about just trying our best and everytime I go on the field I usually just play for my family,” Dumervil said. “That’s pretty much the reason why I'm so humble or just the way I am, I guess. They’re the reason I do everything in life. I just want to make them proud of me. After every game, whether it’s basketball or football, I try to go up to them and ask them how I did because as a kid all you ever want is your parents’ approval.”
And it’s his parents that also give him the motivation to continue to improve not just on the field but in school as well.
Dumervil said he has a 4.1 GPA in school and as of right now the goal is to go to college and pursue a career in business. He said he always wanted to start his own business and get into investing.
But he said the reason he wants to do that isn’t necessarily for himself, but because he wants to get his parents their dream house.
“You can’t really repay your parents for what they’ve done for you but I don’t know I just want to give them all they’ve ever wanted and make them as happy as possible,” he said. “I want to buy my parents a house, that’s the goal. I want to buy them their dream house because they already have their vision set up so I for sure want to do that sometime in the future.”
But in the meantime, Dumervil said he wants to continue to give his all during practices and games because he knows a lot of people are counting on him and he wants to help his team succeed.
And even though his team is young, they have heart and he said that they all have to keep pushing and keep going because sooner or later there will be a breakthrough.
“If you keep fighting you’ll find that breakthrough but if you give in you’ll never find it,” Dumervil said.
He said overall he has been fortunate enough to have great teammates and coaches that have helped teach him how to play football in the first place and he would be nothing without them.
“I know that if I give as much effort as possible, then I can live with the results,” he said. “I don’t want to let anybody down. I didn’t want them to invest in me and not have it pay off.”