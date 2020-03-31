"I am super thankful for the community support that I have had here in Williston, and I'm proud to call it home."
Those were the words of Williston High School senior Brooklyn Douglas, who closed out her final season for the Coyotes with a $1,000 college scholarship from Inspiring Teens Magazine. In addition to the scholarship, as well as a nomination from the publication, Douglas was featured on the front page of the youth magazine, and her story was published in a four-page spread along with a colorful array of photos.
Headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania, Inspiring Teens is an organization that runs leadership programs for teens across the world. Douglas tells the Williston Herald she was nominated by her sister Victoria, and was subsequently contacted by Inspiring Teens senior managing director Leslie Conway. After that, Douglas submitted an application, and the rest, as they say, is history.
"Eventually I heard back from them, and was thrilled to hear that I could potentially receive a scholarship," Douglas told the Herald via email. "After weekly rounds of voting, I was excited to hear I advanced to the final round."
In addition to competing at the varsity level in both volleyball and basketball, Douglas holds a 4.43-weighted grade point average which ranks first overall in her class. An active member in the National Honor Society and a student council president, Douglas has already traveled abroad, taking a missions trip to the Dominican Republic.
With a busy schedule between sports, school work and other endeavors, Douglas, a health science enthusiast, states that time management is one of the most important aspects of successfully juggling a multitude of different interests.
"Time management is really important for me when it comes to school work and being in sports," the WHS senior says. "It can be very difficult at times, although the hard work has been so worth it."
An active church member, Douglas credits both her faith, as well as strong family support in her success to this point. Her parents Fred and Lynn, along with three sisters, Victoria, Sheridan and Savannah have given the scholarship winning student-athlete a foundation with which she can build from.
"My sisters have meant everything to me growing up, I have learned so much from them and wouldn't be the same person without them," Douglas adds. "They have been there for me no matter what is going on, and I wouldn't change having three sisters for the world. My parents have also done so much for me to succeed, and I am extremely blessed to have such a caring family."
While still undecided on which college she will attend this fall, Douglas plans to play basketball at the next level, and has narrowed down her options to either Rocky Mountain College, or Montana State University. Academically, the Coyote standout says she will major in biology with the possibility of pursuing an occupation in healthcare.
For younger students who one day hope to achieve similar success and notoriety both athletically and academically, Douglas stresses the importance of a strong work ethic while simultaneously taking pride in each daily activity.
"My advice to them would be to do your best, and always strive to be better than that. You will never regret working too hard on something, but you might regret not doing enough," she continues. "While it may be challenging, it is all worth it in the end, and carries over to the person you want to become."