On Oct. 4 in Bismarck, Colby Nehring and Mason Haugenoe of the Williston Coyotes showcased their skills in doubles and earned a spot in the state tournament.
Playing as the third seed in their first round showdown, the stellar Coyote tandem defeated Nolan Nenow and Dawson Mee of Jamestown, 6-1, 6-4. Then in their second round matchup with Noah Fettig and Tyler Olson of Bismarck High School, Nehring and Haugenoe again won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Up next for Williston’s dynamic duo, they will face Ridge Jaeger and Jack Wolsky of Minot in the regional semi-final round. That match is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Meanwhile in singles action on Friday, fifth seeded Williston senior Parker Rude was defeated in his opening round game with Jared Pitcher of Bismarck Century in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 0-6. However, Rude bounced back in the consolation bracket to defeat Williston teammate Raleigh Martin, 6-2, 6-1, and later topped Hunter Rice of Minot in a hard fought two-setter, 7-6 (0) and 7-6 (2).
Still alive in the tournament, Rude is scheduled to face Bismarck’s Lucas Schell on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.