Members of the Williston Coyote cross country team will be traveling to the Sweetwater Golf Course, in Bowman, for their next meet as part of the Bowman County Invite on Thursday, Aug. 29.
This next challenge comes after the boys and girls cross country teams both earned second place finishes at the season opening Heen-Ihmels Invite, which took place in Williston on Saturday, Aug. 24.
In that competition, Fynn Krenz led the Coyote boys squad with a third place overall finish at 17:14. Meanwhile, Eleni Lovgren led the Williston girls contingent with her second place time of 20:16. Williston boys cross country coach Shane Wahlstrom credits Krenz and Lovgren for displaying excellent patience during the competition. "They understood that it was our first race of the season and being more under-control in the first mile would lead to more success later on in the race," Wahlstrom told the Williston Herald.
Heading into Bowman, Wahlstrom expects both Coyote clubs to build off of their performances at Heen-Ihmels. "Hopefully we can run a bit faster while running the race the right way," the coach states. "I'd like to see everyone across the finish line healthy and happy with their performance."
Collectively, Wahlstrom says both the boys and girls teams ran well in their first competition of the season. Part of their success was due to focusing in on their own responsibilities, and sticking to a game plan. Moving forward, the Williston running coach believes taking a simple approach while handling each race individually will allow the Coyotes to unlock their maximum potential in 2019.
"If we take each race at a time and have a plan, we will be ready to go when it matters at championship time in mid to late October," Wahlstrom adds. "Staying healthy will be our biggest factor I think."