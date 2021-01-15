About halfway through the season, the Williston High School girls basketball team sits with an 0-8 overall record but plenty of season to go.
After a matchup with Minot on Jan. 15, the Lady Coyotes will have 12 games left to turn things around and make a run down the stretch.
Here is a look at the team’s last two games, as the team starts to try and turn things around in the middle portion of the schedule.
Jan. 8: Jamestown 85, Williston 35
The Lady Coyotes lost a tough home game to Jamestown, but a couple things stand out for the team from the game.
First, the team did score more points in the second half, showing a bit of improvement within the game.
The team also shot the ball good in a couple regards: Williston shot 30.8 percent from the three-point line, a better percentage than Jamestown, and the team made all three of their free throws.
Williston did score 14 points (nearly half the total) in the paint, showing some ability to score inside. As a team, the Lady Coyotes grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, almost matching their defensive rebounds (17).
Overall, though, the Coyotes trailed in nearly every statistical category.
Shelby Meyer led the way for Williston, scoring 13 points and grabbing four rebounds.
Taylor Rath added 13 points for the Lady Coyotes, and Chesni Strand and Tia Bertelsen added five and two points respectively.
Jan. 9- Mandan 92, Williston 44
Williston played a better game against Mandan the next day, which was a road game.
Overall, the Lady Coyotes scored their second-most points in a game this season, only behind the 52 they scored against Dickinson.
In statistical categories, though, Williston showed some good signs.
Defense stands out in the box score, as Williston had more deflections (12 compared to Mandan’s nine) and more steals (12 compared to Mandan’s 11). Also, while they did get outrebounded overall, the Lady Coyotes did grab an impressive 14 offensive rebounds.
After only scoring five points off turnovers against Jamestown, Williston improved and scored 16 points off turnovers against Mandan. The Lady Coyotes also made 5-of-7 free throws in the game.
Meyer once again led Williston, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Strand also scored in double-figures (10 points), and Mariska Amoo-Gottfried and Erin Powers added eight and six points respectively.
Rath and Bertelsen added two points each.