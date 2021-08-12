Robert Conley, the new athletic and activities director for Williston High School, wants what any parent, guardian, coach or teacher would want for their student — success.
And after teaching and coaching for more than a decade, Conley said he will do whatever he can to make sure students, coaches and his staff have everything they need to be successful.
“I just want to try to make everything as good as I can and try to provide everything I can,” he said during an Aug. 6 interview. “As long as they’re able to participate and do the things they love and look back at their high school careers as something they enjoyed, that’s all that I want.”
Conley has been a member of the Williston community for four years.
Originally from Texas, he’s coached everything from football to tennis, and before he started his career he played college baseball as a pitcher at Texas Lutheran University.
During his tenure at Williston High, he continued to teach and coach.
For example, he was an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the football team up until last season.
In addition to coaching and teaching, Conley said becoming an athletic director was on his mind.
“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do, but I didn’t think it would come as fast,” he said regarding the position. “I really enjoyed coaching and I really enjoyed teaching. So coaching and teaching was something I never really wanted to give up.”
However, he said when the opportunity presented itself, he decided to take a chance.
He was hired, and on July 5 he officially took over Williston High activities and athletics.
“I was fortunate enough to be able to get this position and I’m very fortunate to have people in this office with me that are helping me along the way because I wouldn’t be able to do my job like it should be done without these guys,” he said. “And I got a really good team.”
Now, in his new role, Conley said he has several goals in mind but the first thing he wants to tackle is increasing participation and building the programs.
One of things that several Williston High School teams struggled with this last season was the number of athletes they had on their teams.
For example, in an August 26, 2020 article head football coach Andy Mock said his 2020/2021 roster was the smallest he has had.
So when asked how he plans to grow his teams, Conley said he and his staff will try to encourage every kid who walks through the high school doors to participate not just in sports but in any activity the school offers.
“It doesn’t matter if they’re going to be here for one year or four years, we just want to get them involved,” he said. “We want to coach them as best as we can as long as they’re here.”
He also said he hopes students will try to participate in multiple sports or activities if they can, and with the help from his staff he said he hopes to get as many kids involved as possible.
“We want to build the programs. We want to increase our participation numbers, we want to give our student athletes the best chance to be successful,” he said. “We want to be sure we give them every opportunity to play the sports they want to play and do the things they want to do and we want to compete for championships.”
Ultimately, Conley said watching his students succeed is the main goal.
He said he wants to try to be a good role model for them while also making sure he’s there for his coaches too.
And he said one of the most rewarding things he’s experienced during his career is watching the evolution of his students.
“It’s really a great feeling when you can see (the students) have some success, graduate from high school, have families or when they call you and say, ‘Look coach, I’ve got two kids here and I’m being a dad and it’s awesome,’” he said. “That’s where the real reward comes from.”
Conley said if anyone needs any information regarding Williston High activities and athletics they can always follow the Facebook page (@ Williston Coyotes Athletics & Activities)or follow him on Twitter @WBSD7_AD. He can also be emailed at robert.conley@willistonschools.org.