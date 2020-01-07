In just their first year of existence, the Williston High School League of Legends eSports team earned a spot in regional playoff competition.
With a season record of 8-6, WHS earned the 14th seed in a 16-team postseason tournament, which began on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Williston’s first opponent was Affton High School, located in St. Louis, Missouri, who came into the contest with a 12-2 regular season mark.
Meanwhile, Coyotes League of Legends head coach James Skinner tells the Williston Herald there were mixed results throughout the school’s inaugural season of eSports. While the Smite team went 5-9, Williston’s three Rocket League clubs finished with a combined record 10-11.
“Overall it was a good season,” Skinner stated. “We learned a lot, and know where to work and and improve on for next year.”