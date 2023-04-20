Williston High School cheer coach Jennifer Lawson had been named vice president of the North Dakota Cheer Coach Association on April 15. 

In Bismarck on the days of April 14 and 15, the NDCCA board held its annual board meeting discussing changes to the association. A major change that was decided was that there would be a change at the board positions. This created two new positions of Co-Competition Directors. The new position will cover all things related to competitions throughout the year. 



Tags

Load comments