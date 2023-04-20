Williston High School cheer coach Jennifer Lawson had been named vice president of the North Dakota Cheer Coach Association on April 15.
In Bismarck on the days of April 14 and 15, the NDCCA board held its annual board meeting discussing changes to the association. A major change that was decided was that there would be a change at the board positions. This created two new positions of Co-Competition Directors. The new position will cover all things related to competitions throughout the year.
The other newest position will be the Certification Co-Directors. Those Co-Directors will be in charge of all classes and certifications needed by coaches throughout the state. Former Vice President Minots Sarah Seney moved to the position of Co-Competition Director, leaving a newly vacant vice president position.
Nominated by President StaceyAnn Ziemann from Bismarck, the board voted Lawson in as Vice President. She will serve at the vice president role for a year and then transition to President of NDCCA for a two-year term.
The job description for Vice President of NDCCA is a two-part job that also assumes the role of membership director. The job description, according to the North Dakota Cheer Coaches Association, is as follows:
"Vice president shall assume all duties of the president in their absence and shall stay informed of all issues and items that the association may be handling.Additionally, the vice president shall be responsible for the drawing for the “Billie Ann Caya” award. Membership director shall receive all membership applications and communicate with members regarding unpaid fees to keep track of all members."
"I am excited to see positive changes being made for cheer in North Dakota, and I am honored to work with some amazing people and to be a part of the changes," Lawson said.