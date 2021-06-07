Any volleyball players looking to get better at the sport will have the chance to do so in July.
According to a flier posted on the Williston Coyotes Activities and Athletics Facebook page, Williston High School will host a volleyball skills camp for students in third grade all the way to 12th grade.
The camp will be hosted in the Jon Cole Gym at the high school, and the first sessions will start July 19.
The sessions for grades 3-6 will be from July 19 to July 21, and each day the sessions will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost to register is $50.
For grades 7-9, sessions will last from July 19-July 21 as well, and they will last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost to register for these grades is also $50.
Players in grades 10-12 will have their camp last from July 22-July 24. On July 22 and July 23, sessions will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a break in-between. Campers are advised to pack a lunch.
On July 24, the session will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will include tournament play. Registration for these grades is $75.
Anyone planning to attend should bring their consent form, athletic shoes, a water bottle, knee pads and lunch if they are in the older group.
There is no pre-registration, so anyone planning to attend should bring cash or a check with them to the first day of camp along with their consent form.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Kate Cote, the head coach for the WHS volleyball team, at kate@wprd.us.