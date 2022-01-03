Purchase Access

The Williston High School hockey teams both losts games on Thursday, Dec. 30, but both games were lost by close scores.

Here’s a look at how those contests played out, with statistics referenced coming from the Western Dakota Association website.

Boy’s Hockey

The Coyotes lost to Jamestown 3-1 on Thursday.

Williston played well overall in the game, but the Coyotes weren’t able to overcome an early Jamestown lead.

Jamestown opened the scoring in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead just over seven minutes into the game.

In the second period, Jamestown scored late in the period to go up 2-0, extending the lead that the Coyotes would have to try to overcome.

Williston did eventually score in the third period, when Justin Heller scored six minutes into the period. He was assisted by Ashton Collings and Hayden Bergstrom.

Jamestown scored one more time in the third to seal the win.

In goal, Mason Haugenoe recorded 37 saves for Willisto, holding his own against a lot of shots.

With the loss, Williston is now on a three-game losing streak, but with the new year here, it could bring some new momentum Williston’s way.

The next game for Williston is on Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Bottineau-Rugby.

Girl’s HockeyThe Lady Coyotes played a close game against Bottineau 19U, losing 4-3 in a shootout.

The game had an explosive first period, as both teams scored twice.

Bottinuea took an early lead after scoring just over five minutes into the game, and they extended their lead to 2-0 by scoring again seven minutes later.

Then, in the next four minutes of gameplay, Williston responded.

First, Brooklyn Ekblad scored unassisted to put Williston on the board, and a few minutes later, Keira Boresong tied the game with a goal. Ekblad recorded the assist on the goal.

Ekblad gave Williston a 3-2 lead in the third period, scoring 12.5 minutes into the period. Jacolyn Nass recorded the assist on Ekblad’s goal.

Bottineau, though, tied the game by scoring its third goal just four minutes later, and Bottineau won the shootout.

In goal, Olivia Bervig recorded 34 saves against a good offensive attack.

Williston’s next game will be on Friday, Jan. 7 against Fargo North-South, according to the WDA website.

