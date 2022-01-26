WHS hockey shuts out Hazen-Beulah 10-0 By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Jan 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021-2022 Williston High School boys hockey team. Photos from the NDHSAA website × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School boys hockey team moved up in the Western Dakota Association standings after their shut-out home win Tuesday night.The Coyotes defeated Hazen-Beulah 10-0 on Jan. 25 and moved up to fifth place in the WDA rankings.The Coyotes join two other WDA teams who moved up in the standings with victories on Tuesday, Jan. 25.Century rallied from a one-goal third period deficit to force overtime and eventually claim a victory over visiting Dickinson on Tuesday, Jan. 25.Century picked up two points in the standings to jump into seventh place. Dickinson earned one.Legacy used a big third period to top Bismarck High, successfully moving up to third in the standings.The Jan. 25 gameThe Coyotes dominated Hazen-Beulah Tuesday night.They defeated the North Stars 10-0, and the 10 goals was a season-high for the Coyotes.Williston scored six goals in the first period, one in the second and three goals in the third period.Chase Brannin was the first Coyote to find the back of the net. He scored assisted by Ashton Collings at just over four minutes into the game.Ashton Collings scored the game-ending goal and was assisted by Colby Nehring and Carter Bakken.In terms of the most goals scored, Ashton Collings take the prize after scoring three total throughout the game.Landon Thiessen scored two goals.Meanwhile, Chase Collings, Erickson, Haden Bergstrom and Ekblad each scored one goal.Bode Ekblad was the goaltender for Tuesday night’s game, according to the WDA.He made 14 saves. WHS hockey boxscore from Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Coyotes defeated Hazen-Beulah 10-0. Found on the WDA website The Coyotes are on the road for their next game. They travel to Bismarck to take on Century on Jan. 28.The puck drop is slated for 7:15 p.m. 