2021-2022 WHS boys hockey team photo

The 2021-2022 Williston High School boys hockey team.

 Photos from the NDHSAA website

The Williston High School boys hockey team defeated Dickinson 4-1 at its final game of the regular season.

The win not only secured the No. 5 spot in the WDA for the Coyotes, but it also gave them a spot in the West Region Boys Hockey Tournament.

Game Results

First Period:

1. W, Wylar Mitchell (Colby Nehring, Ty Halstad), 16:23

Second Period:

2. W, Ashton Collings (Carter Bakken), 4:53; 3. W, Mitchell (Riley Erickson), 12:05; 4. D, Taylor Giese (unas- sisted), 15:29

Third Period:

5. W, Jackson Ekblad (A. Collings), 16:47

Goalie Saves:

D: Merik Low, 27; W: Mason Haugenoe, 24

Notes:

Williston clinched a fifth place finish in the WDA with the victory...Williston jumped out to a 3-0 lead...Dickinson dropped its third-straight road game.

Records:

Dickinson, 5-12-2-2 Overall; 5-9-2- 2 WDA; Williston, 9-9-3-0 Overall; 7-8-3-0 WDA

Other Notes:

During the game, Williston jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Additionally, Dickinson dropped its third-straight road game.

The Coyotes will play in the NDHSAA quarterfinals on Thursday.

They play Bismarck High starting at 1:15 p.m.

The West Region Tournament starts on Feb. 17 and extends through Feb. 19.

It will be held at the Bismarck VFW Sports Center.

