The Williston High School hockey teams both played well over the weekend, with the boys team sweeping the weekend and the girls team dropping some good, close games.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the Williston boys team defeated Bismarck Legacy 3-2 in overtime, and on Saturday, Feb. 5, the Coyotes defeated Mandan 8-1.
The girls team lost 4-1 to Bismarck High School on Friday, and the Lady Coyotes lost 5-4 to Mandan on Saturday.
With the wins, the boys team is now on a two-game win streak, and the girls team is now on a five-game losing streak with the losses.
Here is a look at the scoring breakdowns of each of the games from the weekend. All statistics and dates are from the Western Dakota Association website.
Boys Scores
Williston 3, Bismarck Legacy 2
First Period: No scoring
Second Period: 1. L, Easton Moos (Josiah Will, Lucas Vasey), 14:03; 2. L, Vasey (Caleb Moore, Marcus Butts), 16:16
Third Period: 3. W, Ashton Collings (Jackson Ekblad), 9:56; 4. W, Ekblad (A. Collings, Connor Ekblad), 12:35
Overtime: 5. W, Ekblad (A. Collings, Riley Erickson)
Goalie Saves: L: Tyler Miller, 6-6-8-1-21; W: Mason Haugenoe, 9-10-5-6-30
Williston 8, Mandan 1
First Period: 1. W, Jackson Ekblad (Carter Bakken), 2:51; 2. W, Chase Collings (Haden Bergstrom), 13:59
Second Period: 3. W, J. Ekblad (Ashton Collings, Riley Erickson), 1:15; 4. J, Bergstrom (Landon Thiessen, C. Collings), 1:27; 5. W, Ekblad (A. Collings), 4:12; 6. W, Bergstrom (Thiessen, Justin Heller), 7:45; 7. W, Bergstrom (Thiessen), 10:58; 8, W, Ekblad (A. Collings, Breyden Ekblad), 15:41
Third Period: 9. M, Carter Kilen (Kyyan Jahner), 1:01
Goalie Saves: M: Bennett Leingang, 15-24-12-51; W: Mason Haugenoe, 6-11-8-25
Girls Scores
Williston 1, Bismarck 4
First Period: No scoring
Second Period: 1. B, Avery Matt (Bauer Ackerman, Ella Gabel), 3:59; 2. B, Matt (Brenna Curl), 16:15
Third Period: 3. W, McKenna Rehak (unassisted), 14:34; 4. B, Madi Cole (unassisted), 9:44; 5. B, Curl (unassisted), 11:40
Goalie Saves: B: Kambree Grabar, 2-2-1-5; W: Emily Fuchs, 12-15-18-45
Williston 4, Mandan 5
First Period: 1. M, Mckenzie Yantzer (Madison Hertz), 16:26
Second Period: 2. W, Jaidyn Nass (Brooklyn Ekblad), 2:13
Third Period: 3. W, Nass (Keira Borreson), :31; 4. M, Hertz (Mikayla Fleck, Yantzer), 7:49; 5. M, Fleck (unassisted), 9:27; 6. W, Reese Beuning (unassisted) 10:33; 7. W, Nass (Karrin Rustand), 11:09; 8. M, Hertz (Fleck, Yantzer), 12:21; 9. M, Yantzer (Hertz), 13:14
Goalie Saves: MAN: Jayli Wandler, 5-8-6-19; W: Olivia Bervig, 16-15-9-40
The next game for the WHS boys hockey team is on Tuesday, Feb. 8 against Minot on the road, and the next game for the girls team is a road game against West Fargo United on Friday, Feb. 11.