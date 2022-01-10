WHS hockey defeats Legacy, falls to Mandan By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williston's goalie Mason Haugenoe, No. 1, and Williston's Riley Erickson, No. 2, try to stop Mandan from scoring during a Jan. 7 game. Photo courtesy of the WDA × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School boys hockey team split a pair of close games over the weekend.Both games were decided by a goal or two, with Williston coming out on top in the second game.On Friday, Jan. 7, the Coyotes lost 3-2 to Mandan, and on Saturday, Jan. 8, the Coyotes picked up a win over Bismarck Legacy.All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.In the win over Legacy, the deciding factor was the first period, as the Coyotes outscored Legacy 2-1 in the opening frame.That was Legacy’s only goal in the game, and Williston went on to add one more goal in the third period.Landon Thiessen got things started for the Coyotes, scoring the first goal of the game. His goal came just a minute after the game started, and he scored unassisted.Just over six minutes later, Legacy scored its only goal to tie the game at 1-1, but the tie didn’t last long.Just two minutes after Legacy’s goal, Chase Collings scored what was technically the game-winning goal, to put the Coyotes up 2-1.Haden Bergstrom and Thiessen each got an assist on Collings’ goal.After no scoring in the second period, Carter Bakken gave the Coyotes some insurance late in the third period, scoring unassisted.In net, Mason Haugenoe recorded 21 saves for the win.This was the first ever meeting between the two teams, according to the WDA website.On Friday against Mandan, Williston scored two goals in the first period, but Mandan scored two goals in the period as well.Mandan scored its goals first in the opening period, but Williston responded with two goals within three minutes.Carter Bakken scored the first goal for Williston, assisted by Ashton Collings, and Riley Erickson scored the second goal, assisted by Matthew Schmit.Mandan scored the eventual game-winning goal in the third period, though, handing Williston a tough loss.According to the WDA website, the loss was Williston’s fourth of the season by one goal.In net, Haugenoe recorded 22 saves.The next game for Williston is on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at home against Minot. 