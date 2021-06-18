Gresh Jones was hired as the new wrestling coach for Williston High School.
He was hired three weeks ago and has been in Williston for about three months.
He said so far he has been helping with club practices, doing open mats for the high school boys and girls and has also helped with strength and conditioning every day this summer.
Eight members of his new team have joined with others around the region to prepare for a national competition. Williston High School wrestlers joined Sidney High School wrestlers at an intensive camp this past week and are now gearing up for a national tournament.
Cutter Jones, Korbyn Draper, Ty Wiedrich, Kellan Larson, Kaleb Minton, Colton Adams, Wyatt Hansen and Tyson Rice attending the Sidney camp and will be going to the tournament.
The tournament is the 2021 AAU Wrestling Scholastic Duals tournament will be held from June 21-27, and taking place (at least partly) at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
And during the camp, which lasted June 12 to June 17, the wrestlers worked out all day long each day, doing different drills and competing in duals to not only gain experience for the next season but to get some practice in for Nationals.
Additionally, wrestlers received advice and other tips from coaches and wrestlers from some colleges, including the University of Minnesota and the University of Mary, to help reach their goals.
“It’s huge for the boys and the community going to this camp and to Florida,” Jones said. “They are gaining a lot of experience and learning so much from all the technicians at the camp. The summertime is when the boys really start to make their gains in technique and they are making lifting friends at these camps as well.”
Jones said the experience of a five-day camp and then going to Florida and getting 15-20 matches is amazing and will help all of them when the high school season starts.
As for the tournament, Guy Melby, the Sidney High School wrestling coach, said there are about 168 teams that will at the tournament.
The first couple days will be pool wrestling, with each pool consisting of eight, maybe nine teams, Melby said.
Depending on how you do in the pool will determine who you wrestle in the next round, Melby added.
For example, if you win your pool, you will face other teams that won their pool.
“Going to nationals for these boys is huge,” Jones said. “They are willing to keep learning and excited about wrestling and I couldn’t be happier. They are keeping in contact with me, letting me know how practices are going and what they need to work on.”
Although Jones said the trip is a learning experience for the boys to gain confidence and get their name out to the wrestling world, it’s also a way for them to just have fun and get excited about wrestling.