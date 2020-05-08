On Friday, May 8, Williston High School announced the hiring of Rex Causey as the Coyotes' new head girls basketball coach. Causey will be replacing Luanne Axelson who coached WHS for the past four seasons.
A 2007 graduate of Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, Causey earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education. Additionally, he was a student-athlete in both football and basketball, and was a member of their 2006 regional basketball championship team. Currently, Causey is working to obtain his master’s in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.
For the past two years, Causey served as a science teacher and basketball coach at Porter High School in Porter, Texas. With a vast array of basketball experience from previous stops throughout the Houston area, Causey was a part of district and regional title teams, and captured a state championship in 2011 with the Woodlands Christian Academy as an assistant coach.
“We’re excited to name Rex Causey as our head girls basketball coach at Williston High School," Williston High School activities director David Mieure stated in a press release obtained by the Herald. "Rex will bring a vast amount of knowledge, experience, and passion to the girls basketball program. Coach Causey will focus on building positive relationships, participation retention, and skill development throughout the entire program.”