The Williston High School girls tennis team is preparing for a weekend of games after a losing 6-0 to Bismarck Legacy.
The weekend tournament starts on Friday, May 14 and extends into Saturday, May 15.
The Lady Coyotes take on Fargo Sheyenne at 10 a.m. Friday, Fargo North at 3 p.m. on Friday and continue the tournament on Saturday.
Those matches on Friday and Saturday are non-conference.
Right now, the Lady Coyotes are 2-8 overall, and 1-4 in the WDA.
Here's a look at Thursday's match against Legacy:
Singles
1. Camaryn Beasley, L, over Williston’s Chesni Strand, 6-0, 6-4;
2. Sierra Knoll, L, over Williston’s Shelby Meyer, 6-4, 6-1;
3. Kristin Ness, L, over Williston’s Olivia Larson, 6-3, 6-3;
4. Aleah McPherson, L, over Williston’s Rylee Rude, 6-0, 6-3;
5. Chelsa Krom, L, over Williston’s Riley Higgs, 4-6, 6-1, 6- 3;
6. Abby Meier, L, over Williston’s Clara Henson, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Beasley-Knoll, L, over Strand- Meyer, 6-3, 6-1;
2. McPherson-Krom, L, over Larson-Rude, 6-0, 6-1;
3. Ness-Autymn Humann, L, over Higgs-Maggie Garbel, 6-1, 6-0
Notes: Legacy clinched a third place finish in the WDA with the win. Records: Williston, 2-8 Overall; 1-4 WDA; Legacy, 8-3 Overall; 5-2 WDA