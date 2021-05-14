WHS girls tennis_Shelby Meyer

Williston's Shelby Meyer winds up to return the ball during a May 13 against Legacy.

 Photo courtesy of the Western Dakota Association

The Williston High School girls tennis team is preparing for a weekend of games after a losing 6-0 to Bismarck Legacy. 

The weekend tournament starts on Friday, May 14 and extends into Saturday, May 15. 

The Lady Coyotes take on Fargo Sheyenne at 10 a.m. Friday, Fargo North at 3 p.m. on Friday and continue the tournament on Saturday. 

Those matches on Friday and Saturday are non-conference.

Right now, the Lady Coyotes are 2-8 overall, and 1-4 in the WDA. 

Here's a look at Thursday's match against Legacy:

Singles

1. Camaryn Beasley, L, over Williston’s Chesni Strand, 6-0, 6-4;

2. Sierra Knoll, L, over Williston’s Shelby Meyer, 6-4, 6-1;

3. Kristin Ness, L, over Williston’s Olivia Larson, 6-3, 6-3;

4. Aleah McPherson, L, over Williston’s Rylee Rude, 6-0, 6-3;

5. Chelsa Krom, L, over Williston’s Riley Higgs, 4-6, 6-1, 6- 3;

6. Abby Meier, L, over Williston’s Clara Henson, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Beasley-Knoll, L, over Strand- Meyer, 6-3, 6-1;

2. McPherson-Krom, L, over Larson-Rude, 6-0, 6-1;

3. Ness-Autymn Humann, L, over Higgs-Maggie Garbel, 6-1, 6-0

Notes: Legacy clinched a third place finish in the WDA with the win. Records: Williston, 2-8 Overall; 1-4 WDA; Legacy, 8-3 Overall; 5-2 WDA

