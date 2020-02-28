Both Williston varsity basketball clubs won their WDA regional play-in games on Friday, Feb. 28. While the WHS boys team took care of business at home against Turtle Mountain, 63-47, the Coyote girls squad topped the Watford City Wolves on the road that evening, 56-49.
It was a slow start offensively for both clubs, but Williston junior big man Jorn Everson broke the ice three minutes into the contest with a bucket in the paint. That would be a constant theme throughout the opening half as Everson poured in 23 points through the first 18 minutes of play.
Midway through the period, the Coyotes went on a 6-0 run to jump out to a 17-11 lead. However, Turtle Mountain relied on hot outside shooting to battle back. The Braves led 26-23 late in the first, but Williston closed out the half on a 7-0 run to regain the lead at intermission, much to the excitement of the home crowd at Jon Cole Gymnasium.
Other Williston players besides Everson stepped to the forefront in the second half. With under seven minutes remaining, a baseline three from senior Garret Hill gave WHS a 48-38 lead which happened to be the Coyotes’ first double-digit advantage of the ballgame. Moments later, a steal and breakaway dunk from fellow senior Wil Olson sent the Williston crowd in a frenzy as the Coyotes enjoyed a 50-38 edge at that point.
After that, Turtle Mountain trimmed the deficit to 50-42, but that would be as close as the Braves would get for the remainder of the game as the Coyotes cruised to a 63-47 win, qualifying for the WDA West Regional tournament in the process. Everson led all scorers with 33, and Olson also reached double-figures with 14 in the Coyotes’ win.
Up next for both Williston teams, the boys and girls WDA West Regional Tournament is slated to be played in Bismarck from Mar. 5-7.