The Williston High School boys golf team placed sixth at the Williston Invite on May 24.
As a whole, they collected 374 points and James Power led the team after shooting 89.
Just behind him was Jackson Ekblad who shot 92, then Hunter Rossland shot 95 and Mason Haugenoe shot 98.
Nine schools competed in the meet.
Dickinson claimed the team title on Monday followed by St. Mary’s who finished second, Minot finished third, Century was fourth, Jamestown was fifth, then Williston, Legacy finished in seventh place, Mandan was in eighth place and Bismarck High finished last.
As a whole, the Coyotes competed in 10 meets this season and their best performance came at the Century-Legacy Invite, their first meet of the season.
They finished 13th at the East-West Classic; seventh at the Minot Invite; sixth at the Turtle Mountain Community High School Invite; eighth at the St. Mary’s Invite; eighth at the Dickinson Invite; fifth at the Mandan Invite; eighth at the Watford City Invite and ninth at the Bismarck High Invite.
Now, the Coyotes have their eyes set on the WDA West Region Tournament, which kicks off at 10 a.m. on June 1.
Following this is the state tournament from June 8 through June 9.
Both tournaments will be at the Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck and both start at 10 a.m.