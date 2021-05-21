Mason Haugenoe led the Coyotes in scoring during a May 17 golf tournament in Bismarck.
Haugenoe shot 90 overall and in the end Williston finished in ninth place with a score of 380.
Nine schools competed at the Bismarck Invite and Century finished in first place with 321 points; Minot was second with 323; Bismarck High was third with 343; St. Mary’s was fourth with 344; Jamestown was fifth with 355; Dickinson was sixth with 355; Legacy was seventh with 357; and Mandan was eighth with 370.
Also shooting for the Coyotes were Jackson Ekblad who shot 93; Justin Heller shot 95; Caden Vaughn shot 102; Kane Schannon shot 104; and Hunter Rossland shot 108.
Century won its third meet of the season while Mandan’s Trey Hohbein was medalist with a 73.
Additionally, the meet served as the second individual state qualifier and golfers who posted a round of 80 or better qualified.
Overall weather conditions were warm and breezy, according to information from the Western Dakota Association.
The Coyotes will host their final meet of the season on May 24 starting at 10 a.m. at the Links of North Dakota.
Then on June 1, they compete in the regional tournament at the Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck. The tournament starts at 10 a.m.
Finally, the state tournament will be June 8-9 at the Hawktree Golf Course. It starts at 9 a.m. on June 8 and 10 a.m. on June 9.
Boys qualify for state by being part of one of the top six teams, scoring 7 or less over par at region golf, scoring 7 or less over the region medalist, being one of the 10 All-Conference golfers from East or West Region, or through a designated state qualifying tournament during the season.
James Powers and Rossland already qualified for the state tournament following the May 11 state qualifying meet in Mandan. Powers shot 79 overall and Rossland shot 81.
After the first day of the state tournament, groups of golfers will be determined based on first day scores.
Admission for adults is $10 per day or $20 for a two-day pass.
Student admission is $5 per day or $10 for a two-day pass.
More information can be found at https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/golf-boys.