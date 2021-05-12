Two Williston High School boys golf players qualified for the state tournament and the team as a whole finished in the top five following the Mandan Invite on May 11 at the Prairie West Golf Course.
James Powers and Hunter Rossland qualified for state, and Rossland also earned a new personal best.
Powers shot 79 overall while Rossland shot 81.
In the end, the Coyotes placed fifth out of nine schools with a total of 332 points.
Additionally, Jackson Ekblad, Justin Heller, Mason Haugenoe and Ty Watterud shot for varsity.
Ekblad and Heller each shot an 86, and Haugenoe and Watterud each shot 87.
For JV, Evan Fisher shot 88, Colby Nehring shot 97, Caden Vaughn shot 102 and Brayden Ekblad shot 107.
In an email sent on May 11, head coach Tony Carmichael said the entire team had some solid performances and did a great job.
Next up for the Coyotes is the Watford City Invite on Friday, May 14 at the Fox Run Golf Course.