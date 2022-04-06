The Williston High School girls track and field team finished third at the Thrivent 2022 Indoor Track and Field meet.
The meet was held at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
The Lady Coyotes finished with 106.5 points. Ahead of them in second place was Dickinson with 120 points, and Minot was first with 210.5 points.
Watford City finished fourth with 22 points.
Aside from placing third, there were also two first-place finishes among the team.
Marenn Larsen placed first in the 800 meters.
She finished the race in 2 minutes and 39.46 seconds.
Eleni Lovgren also placed first in the mile, finishing it in 5 minutes and 26.01 seconds.
Other top finishes include Kaylea Kealoha, who placed fourth in the 60 meter dash.
She finished in 8.43 seconds.
Lainey Powell also placed in the top 10 in the event, placing 10th exactly and finishing the 60 meters in 8.93 seconds.
Kealoha also placed third in the 200 meters, finishing in 28.05 seconds. That was her new personal best this season.
Six Lady Coyotes placed in the top 10 in the 400 meters.
Emma Solberg, Jasiyah Wright, Keeley Call, Kora Wreckworth and Solveig Lovgren placed fourth through eighth, respectively (Call and Wreckworth tied for sixth with a time of 1 minute and 10.18 seconds each).
Phoebe Dallas placed 10th.
Huntlie Carrier earned a personal best in the 800 after placing seventh overall with a time of 2 minutes and 45.39 seconds.
Sierra Watterud finished behind Lovgren in the mile.
She placed second finishing her personal best time of 5 minutes and 34.06 seconds.
Cambree Moss and Rigby Haskins also placed in the mile.
Moss finished in seventh place and Haskins placed eighth.
Minot and Williston were the only two relay teams that competed in the 4x200 relay, and Williston finished last.
However, the Lady Coyotes placed third in the 4x400 relay.
Zoe Dallas placed third in the shot put, throwing 34-02.00.
Jordan Stauffer placed fifth.
Kendra Hall placed second in the high jump while Keeley Call and Lacey Sime placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
The final event Williston placed in was the Pole Vault.
Kaitlyn Barbarick placed second.
Overall, the Lady Coyotes dealt with tough competitors.
Yet, despite the third place turnout, personal bests were earned and season records were made.
Plus, this is only the third meet of the season, and there’s plenty of more records to break and personal bests to earn.