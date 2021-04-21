The Williston High School girls track and field team dominated at the Blue Hawk Invitational on April 17, finishing first out of 12 schools.
The Lady Coyotes had 113.5 points at the end of the day and also had several individual athletes place in the top five in different events.
And some of the best highlights came out of the 800 meter run, the 1600 meter run, the 400 meter run, the 3200 meter run, the 4x400 relay and shot put.
Eleni Lovgren, in her true fashion, led the Lady Coyotes bringing home two first place finishes.
In the 800 meter run she finished first in 2 minutes and 27.93 seconds.
But Demi Peterson wasn’t too far behind Lovgren and racked up some more points for Williston overall.
She finished second in the 800, finishing the race in 2 minutes and 39.21 seconds.
Both Lovgren and Peterson garnered new personal bests from this race.
Lovgren placed first in the 1600 meter race, finishing with a time of 5 minutes and 22.80 seconds. That’s a new personal best for Lovgren in this event.
Marissa Branham was also on the board for Williston, finishing second in the 1600 with a time of 6 minutes and 1.19 seconds, which is her personal best for the event.
In the 400 meter run, Ava Marburger broke her season record with her second place finish. She finished the race in 1 minute and 1.72 seconds.
Vicktoria Holdaway and Rigby Haskins made some waves in the 3200 meter race, finishing second and third, respectively and walking away with new personal bests.
Holdaway finished the race in 12 minutes and 48.64 seconds and Haskins finished in 13 minutes and 8.23 seconds.
Marburger, Lovgren, Emma Solberg and Kimberly Neumann ran the 4x400 relay and placed third. They finished in 4 minutes and 25.15 seconds.
And in shot put Zoe Dallas placed second throwing 33-09.00.
The Lady Coyotes have had an impressive season so far and still have a ways to go before the conference and state tournaments.
For the full list of results go here.