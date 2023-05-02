featured WHS girls tennis team splits two matches in four days By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maggie Garbel returns a shot in her match against Megan Richter of Bismarck High School. Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald Rylee Rude serves during her victory against Bismarck's Peyton Kovash. Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald Gracia Tong winds up for a serve in her match against Grace Haider of Bismarck. Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston High School girls tennis team split two matches in four days against Bismarck High School and St. Mary's High School on Friday and Monday.The Coyotes lost to Bismarck High 7-2 on Friday at Williston ARC and bounced back at Bismarck to defeat the Saints 6-3 on Monday.Rylee Rude (4-1), Avy Ator (3-2) and Keira Borreson (3-2) have winning singles records for the Coyotes on the season. Final results vs. Bismarck High Singles(Wil) Rylee Rude def. (Bis) Peyton Kovash 6-4, 6-2; 2. (Bis) Sydney Hall def. (Wil) Avy Ator 6-2, 7-5; 3. (Bis) Grace Haider def. (Wil) Gracia Tong 6-4, 7-5; 4. (Bis) Megan Richter def. (Wil) Maggie Garbel 7-5, 6-0; 5. (Bis) Jessica Schuh def. (Wil) Keira Borreson 6-1, 6-1; 6. (Bis) Jami Bachmeier def. (Wil) Nevaeh Williams 6-2, 7-5.Doubles(Bis) Hall-Haider def. (Wil) Rude-Williams 6-1, 6-2; 2. (Bis) Kovash-Schuh def. (Wil) Ator-Borreson 7-6 (9), 7-5. 3. (Wil) Garbel-Tong def. (Bis) Richter-Bachmeier 6-2, 6-3.Notes: Bismarck picked up its first win of the season.Final results vs St. Mary'sSingles1. (Wil) Rylee Rude def. (Mary's) Gabbi Mann 6-2, 7-5; 2. (Wil) Avy Ator def. (Mary's) Kennedy Mertz 6-2, 6-4. 3. (Wil) Gracia Tong def. (Mary's) Clare Schaefbauer 6-0, 6-1. 4. (Mary's) Abby Bohl def. (Wil) Maggie Garbel 6-1, 7-5. 5. (Wil) Keira Borreson def. (Mary's) Demi Black 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. 6. (Mary's) Abby Mullally def. (Wil) Nevaeh Williams 6- 3, 6-4. Doubles1. (Wil) Rude-Ator def. (Mary's) Mann-Black 6-2, 6-3. 2. (Wil) Garbel-Borreson def. (Mary's) Schaefbauer-Bohl 6-4, 6-2. 3. (Mary's) Mertz-Mullally def. (Wil) Tong-Williams 6-0, 1-6, 6-4. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Law Games And Toys Zoology Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 11 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Kum & Go, Solar Transport acquired by Maverik Williston Police Dept. drug bust leads to arrest Williston hosts Responsible Beverage Server training Amtrak train collision with passenger vehicle near Williston kills 2, injures 1 Athlete of the Week: Landen Miller Burgum signs historic tax relief package providing $515M of income and property tax relief Williston announces Mayor for a Day recipients; Commission approves proclamations Williston school district boundary discussion meetings: April 26 and 27 Food pantry coming to Williston on May 10 Son of Montana Gov. Gianforte one of many lobbying against trans bills