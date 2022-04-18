Another season is just around the corner for the Williston High School girls tennis team.
The Lady Coyotes, after practicing for almost a month, will open the season at home on April 21 inside the Williston Area Recreation Center.
They host Minot for a 3:30 p.m. start.
Thursday’s game was rescheduled from April 19, which was canceled because of the weather (it was supposed to be an outside match).
Although the team boasts a relatively young roster, several starters did return including WDA stand-out Shelby Meyer.
Missing from the roster this year, however, is Chesni Strand, Meyer’s partner in doubles.
Regardless of who graduated from the team, the Lady Coyotes still have an excellent chance to shine this season and the younger members on the team have a chance to grow and earn experience to carry on to next season.
Here’s a look at the schedule and roster for this year:
Schedule
April 21 at 3:30 p.m. vs. Minot (inside the ARC)
(Duals) April 22 at 9:30 p.m. vs. multiple schools in Minot
April 23 at 9 a.m. @ Minot
April 26 4 p.m. @ Dickinson
April 29 at 4:15 p.m. vs. Legacy
April 30 at noon vs. Mandan
May 5 at 4:15 p.m. @ Jamestown
May 6 at 10 a.m. @ Valley City (held in Jamestown)
May 6 at 3 p.m. @ Wahpeton (held in Jamestown)
May 7 at noon @ Bismarck Century
May 10 at 4 p.m. @ Minot
May 12 at 4:15 p.m. @ Bismarck High
May 13 at 10 a.m. @ West Fargo Sheyenne
May 13 at 3 p.m. @ Fargo (Tournament)
May 14 at 8:15 a.m. @ Fargo (Tournament)
May 20 at 4 p.m. vs. St. Mary’s
May 26-May 28 is the WDA West Region Tournament and June 2-June 4 is the NDHSAA state tournament.