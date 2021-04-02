With some practices already underway for spring sports, one team is ready to build again.
The Williston High School girls tennis team is expected to start its first practice on Monday, April 5 and head coach Monique Hunter said this year is a building year for her team.
"We had seven varsity/JV players graduate last year," Hunter said in a March 30 email. "Our program this year will be a little inexperienced as only two players have played at the varsity level."
And after missing an entire year (the Spring 2020 season) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunter said many of her players have little experience.
"Our goal is to build our skill set in our young players," Hunter said. "These players missed an entire year when our season was canceled last year and many of our players have little to no experience."
The Lady Coyotes will have some time to practice before their first match, which will be on April 16 and April 17. It's a Friday and Saturday tournament that will start at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hammond Park in Minot.
Their first home varsity match is Saturday, May 1 at Davidson Park. The Lady Coyotes will take on Bismarck Century starting at 4 p.m.