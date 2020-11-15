The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team finished an excellent season on Nov. 14, taking fifth at the North Dakota High School Activities Association State Meet and finishing with several individual second-place finishes.
The Lady Coyotes finished with 162 points for their fifth place finish. Ahead of them was West Fargo High School in fourth with 185 points, Minot High School was in third place with 244.5 points, West Fargo Sheyenne High School was in second place with 349 points and Bismarck Century placed first with 413 points.
This is Century's sixth consecutive North Dakota state meet championship title, according to the Western Dakota Association website.
For Williston, Marissa Branham and Demi Peterson dominated the leaderboards, each receiving several second-place finishes in several of their events.
Branham placed second in the 200 yard IM, finishing just about five seconds behind the first-place finisher Century's Erin Palmer.
Branham's final time in the event was 2:10.95 while Palmer's was 2:05.89.
But it doesn't stop there. Branham also placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke finishing with a final time of 1:07.10.
Peterson placed second in the 100 yard butterfly, finishing with a final time of 59.74. That was just seconds away from West Fargo Sheyenne's Tierney Howell, who placed first with a final time of 55.44.
The Lady Coyotes also did well in two relay events—the 200 yard medley relay and the 400 yard freestyle relay.
In the first event, the 200 yard medley relay, Williston placed fourth finishing with a final time of 1:50.04.
Branham, Savannah Goehring, Peterson and Dru Zander competed in the relay.
Then in the 12th event, the 400 yard freestyle relay, the same group finished in third place with a final time of 3:44.32.
Overall, the Lady Coyotes had a successful season, scoring several first-place finishes and they were able to send 18 total girls to state after the WDA Championships.
Seventeen total schools competed in Bismarck on Saturday.