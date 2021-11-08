WHS girls swimming, diving takes 3rd in WDA championships Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Marissa Branham, a senior on the Williston High School cross country team, competes in the 100 yard breaststroke event during the Oct. 9 swim meet against Bismarck Century. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald The 2021 Williston High School girls swimming and diving team. Photo from the NDHSAA website Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team placed third at the WDA Swim-Dive Championships on Nov. 6 in Bismarck.Marissa Branham was also named to the 2021 WDA All Conference Swimming and Diving Team. Branham was the star of the show for the Lady Coyotes. She placed first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, posting the only two first place finishes for Williston. She was also on the 200 yard medley relay team that placed third, which is the highest finish they had for relays. She was joined by Savannah Goehring, Dru Zander and Olivia Tveter. Branham wasn't the only Lady Coyote who performed well, though. In fact, there were several top 10 finishes that stood out for Williston. In the 200 yard IM, Goehring placed eighth.Zander placed fifth in the 100 yard butterfly.Leah Jorgenson placed sixth in diving out of 26 divers. In the 100 yard freestyle, Tveter placed eighth, Lola Senderhauf placed ninth and Kearyn Woodward placed tenth. Natalie Pfau took ninth in the 500 yard freestyle.In the 200 yard freestyle relay, Williston placed sixth with Karen Hoffman, Goehring, Senderhauf and Zander swimming that relay. Kara Hansen took sixth in the 100 yard backstroke.Goehring placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke.And the Lady Coyotes 400 freestyle relay team placed fourth in the event. Branham, Senderhauf, Tveter and Zander were on that relay team.In total, Williston finished with 246 points, and was one of eight schools competing. Now, the team prepares for the state championship. The NDHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Meet will be on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 in Bismarck. State is up next, November 12th & 13th! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Relay Marissa Branham Team Sport Swimming Freestyle Lola Senderhauf Savannah Goehring Diving Load comments MOST POPULAR Three dead in Stateline Casino shooting Three vehicle accident causes double fatality outside of Williston One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Bakken accident inspired new, life-saving safety device that's getting attention all the way to Texas Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78 Jerry Dean Sergent, 63 and Noreen Ann Sergent, 62 Williston couple bring the North Pole to Halloween every year Williams County will loan Cerilon $6 million for Trenton GTL plant Jerry Sergent, 63 and Noreen Sergent, 62 Coyote Clay Target League finishes season as No. 1 in trap, sporting clays, 5-stand Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back