WHS girls swimming, diving recognizes its seniors, loses to Century on Oct. 9 Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team recognized three seniors during the Oct. 9 home duals against Bismarck Century. Marissa Branham, Reagan Coughlin and Karen Hoem are the three seniors on the team. Although the Lady Coyotes lost to Century, there were several top five finishers from several events. 200 FreeIn the 200 yard freestyle, Branham placed second and Lola Senderhauf finished fourth.200 IMIn the 200 IM, Savannah Goehring placed third. 50 FreeSenderhauf placed third in the 50 yard freestyle and in doing so, qualified for state.1 Meter DiveThe Lady Coyotes killed it in the diving event.Leah Jorgensen finished first, Katelyn Kolness was second and Jayden Woodward was third. 100 freeOlivia Tveter placed third in the 100 yard freestyle. 500 freeNatalie Pfau placed second in the 500 yard freestyle. 100 backKara Hansen placed second in the 100 yard backstroke. 100 BreastBranham placed first in the 100 yard breaststroke, and Goehring placed third. The Lady Coyotes return to the pool on Oct. 29 for a meet in Jamestown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marissa Branham Diving Swimming Sport Coyotes Lola Senderhauf Savannah Goehring Freestyle Third Load comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Williston shows they are Willow Strong Howard C Torgerson, 69 Canada, western wildfires causing haze over Williston Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike to open Entertainment Inc!'s 40th Season Williams County won't limit TENORM facilities Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back