The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team recognized three seniors during the Oct. 9 home duals against Bismarck Century. 

Marissa Branham, Reagan Coughlin and Karen Hoem are the three seniors on the team. 

Although the Lady Coyotes lost to Century, there were several top five finishers from several events. 

200 Free

In the 200 yard freestyle, Branham placed second and Lola Senderhauf finished fourth.

200 IM

In the 200 IM, Savannah Goehring placed third. 

50 Free

Senderhauf placed third in the 50 yard freestyle and in doing so, qualified for state.

1 Meter Dive

The Lady Coyotes killed it in the diving event.

Leah Jorgensen finished first, Katelyn Kolness was second and Jayden Woodward was third. 

100 free

Olivia Tveter placed third in the 100 yard freestyle. 

500 free

Natalie Pfau placed second in the 500 yard freestyle. 

100 back

Kara Hansen placed second in the 100 yard backstroke. 

100 Breast

Branham placed first in the 100 yard breaststroke, and Goehring placed third. 

The Lady Coyotes return to the pool on Oct. 29 for a meet in Jamestown. 

Tags

Load comments