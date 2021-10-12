WHS girls swimming, diving recognizes its seniors, loses to Century, Minot By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Marissa Branham, a senior on the Williston High School cross country team, competes in the 100 yard breaststroke event during the Oct. 9 swim meet against Bismarck Century. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team recognized three seniors during the Oct. 9 home duals against Bismarck Century.Marissa Branham, Reagan Coughlin and Karen Hoem are the three seniors on the team.However, the Lady Coyotes lost to Century on Oct. 9 and to Minot on Oct. 12 in two separate duals against the teams.Despite the losses though, there were several top five finishers from several events from each dual.Here’s some of the results from both days.Minot DualsMarissa Branham, Savannah Goehring, Olivia Tveter and Dru Zander placed first in the 200 yard medley relay.Branham placed first in the 50 yard freestyle and 200 IM.Goehring placed second in the 200 IM.Zander also placed second in the 100 yard butterfly.Minot collected 125 points and Williston had 61.Century DualsIn the 200 yard freestyle, Branham placed second and Lola Senderhauf finished fourth.In the 200 IM, Goehring placed third.Senderhauf placed third in the 50 yard freestyle and in doing so, qualified for state.The Lady Coyotes killed it in the diving event.Leah Jorgensen finished first, Katelyn Kolness was second and Jayden Woodward was third.Tveter placed third in the 100 yard freestyle.Natalie Pfau placed second in the 500 yard freestyle.Kara Hansen placed second in the 100 yard backstroke.Branham placed first in the 100 yard breaststroke, and Goehring placed third.The Lady Coyotes return to the pool on Oct. 29 for a meet in Jamestown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marissa Branham Diving Swimming Sport Coyotes Lola Senderhauf Savannah Goehring Freestyle Third Minot Olivia Tveter Dual Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Williston shows they are Willow Strong Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Howard C Torgerson, 69 Canada, western wildfires causing haze over Williston WHS boys, girls cross country teams are WDA champs Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back