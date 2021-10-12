WHS girls swimming | 2021 Senior Night

Marissa Branham, a senior on the Williston High School cross country team, competes in the 100 yard breaststroke event during the Oct. 9 swim meet against Bismarck Century.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team recognized three seniors during the Oct. 9 home duals against Bismarck Century.

Marissa Branham, Reagan Coughlin and Karen Hoem are the three seniors on the team.

However, the Lady Coyotes lost to Century on Oct. 9 and to Minot on Oct. 12 in two separate duals against the teams.

Despite the losses though, there were several top five finishers from several events from each dual.

Here’s some of the results from both days.

Minot Duals

Marissa Branham, Savannah Goehring, Olivia Tveter and Dru Zander placed first in the 200 yard medley relay.

Branham placed first in the 50 yard freestyle and 200 IM.

Goehring placed second in the 200 IM.

Zander also placed second in the 100 yard butterfly.

Minot collected 125 points and Williston had 61.

Century Duals

In the 200 yard freestyle, Branham placed second and Lola Senderhauf finished fourth.

In the 200 IM, Goehring placed third.

Senderhauf placed third in the 50 yard freestyle and in doing so, qualified for state.

The Lady Coyotes killed it in the diving event.

Leah Jorgensen finished first, Katelyn Kolness was second and Jayden Woodward was third.

Tveter placed third in the 100 yard freestyle.

Natalie Pfau placed second in the 500 yard freestyle.

Kara Hansen placed second in the 100 yard backstroke.

Branham placed first in the 100 yard breaststroke, and Goehring placed third.

The Lady Coyotes return to the pool on Oct. 29 for a meet in Jamestown.

Tags

Load comments