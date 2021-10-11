WHS girls swimming, diving has 2 more regular season meets left By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Kloe Billings competes in the pool at the Williston Area Recreation Center against members from Bismarck Century on Oct. 9. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team hosted Senior Night on Oct. 9.It was also the team’s last home meet/duals of the season. They competed against Bismarck Century.Looking ahead at this week, the Lady Coyotes head to Minot on Tuesday for a dual starting at 5 p.m.Then on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 they’re in Jamestown for their final meet of the regular season.The post season kicks off with the Regional Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Bismarck.The NDHSAA State Meet is the following week on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. The state meet will also be in Bismarck.Both events will be held at the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center. The start times for the meets are still to be determined.Results from the Oct. 9 meet will be posted as soon as they become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meet Dual Sport Swimming Diving Bismarck Start Time Coyotes Load comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Chamber of Commerce postpones Harvest Fest Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Grant Benjamin Koivisto, 29 Williston shows they are Willow Strong Williston Police investigating report of shots fired North Dakota permits second TENORM slurry well Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back