WHS girls swimming diving

Kloe Billings competes in the pool at the Williston Area Recreation Center against members from Bismarck Century on Oct. 9.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team hosted Senior Night on Oct. 9.

It was also the team’s last home meet/duals of the season. They competed against Bismarck Century.

Looking ahead at this week, the Lady Coyotes head to Minot on Tuesday for a dual starting at 5 p.m.

Then on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 they’re in Jamestown for their final meet of the regular season.

The post season kicks off with the Regional Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Bismarck.

The NDHSAA State Meet is the following week on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. The state meet will also be in Bismarck.

Both events will be held at the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center. The start times for the meets are still to be determined.

Results from the Oct. 9 meet will be posted as soon as they become available.

Tags

Load comments