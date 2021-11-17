The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team placed sixth at the NDHSAA State Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The Lady Coyotes finished with 136 points out of 18 total schools competing.
Leading the Lady Coyotes was Marissa Branham.
Branham was the state champion in the 200 yard IM finishing the race in 2 minutes and 8.96 seconds, and finished second in the 100 yard backstroke finishing the race in 58.29 seconds.
After this year’s state meet, she is now a three-time state champion.
She was also on the first leg of the relay team that placed fourth in the 200 yard medley relay. She was joined by Savannah Goehring, Dru Zander and Olivia Tveter.
“It was really exciting,” Branham said when asked about the state tournament during a Nov. 16 interview. “I was very happy. The pressure builds up all season and you know you’ve done the work, and when you see the work pay off it’s exciting.”
Overall, Williston had a good showing.
Goehring placed fifth in the 100 yard breaststroke with a final time of 1 minute and 9.14 seconds.
Goehring also placed 11th in the 200 IM. Her final time was 2 minutes and 20.45 seconds.
Tveter placed 11th in the 50 yard freestyle, with a final time of 25.52 seconds.
She also placed 10th in the 100 yard freestyle, finishing it in 56.18 seconds.
The 200 yard freestyle relay team finished in 12th place.
Anika Grunenwald, Lola Senderhauf, Kearyn Woodward and Goehring were on the relay team.
The 400 yard freestyle team placed sixth, finishing the race in 3 minutes and 45.84 seconds.
Branham, Senderhauf, Tveter and Dru Zander were on the relay team.