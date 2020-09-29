The Williston High School girls swimming & diving team placed last out of three schools on Sept. 26 at the first session of the Minot Invite.
They competed against Minot High School and Bismarck Century High School.
Teams competed in 12 events and Minot finished first with 559 points, Century was second with 557 and Williston was third with 403.
Despite a last place finish, the Lady Coyotes still placed in the top five in several events or earned points for the team as a whole.
Williston placed third in two events, which was the highest rank they earned at the meet.
Demi Peterson came in third in the sixth event, the Girls 100-yard Butterfly. She finished with a final time of 1:03.64 and earned 16 points for the team.
Williston also placed third in the ninth event, the Girls 200-yard Freestyle Relay.
The B Relay finished in 2:02.60 and earned 32 points for the team, however they were the last team in the event to earn points.
Freshman Adelle Cotton, senior Hailey Thiessen, freshman Gracie Fuhrmann and eighth grader Lola Senderhauf competed in the B Relay.
There were four relay teams that competed in the event for Williston but Relay A was disqualified.
The following list names the relay teams or individual girls who placed and earned points for the team’s overall score.
Event 1: 200 yard medley
In the first event Williston’s A Relay placed fourth with a final time of 2:06.66 but received 32 points for the team.
The third place finisher did not, according to the results sheet.
Seventh grader Kara Hansen, sophomore Savannah Goehring, senior Demi Peterson and seventh grader Olivia Tveter competed in the A Relay.
Williston also placed sixth, seventh and ninth but did not earn points for the team.
Event 2: 200 yard freestyle
Senderhauf placed ninth and earned 12 points for the team in the second event.
She finished in 2:25.67.
Also earning points for the team was eighth grader Ella Richards who finished in 12th place and earned seven points for the team.
Her time was 2:52.65.
Event 3: 200 yard IM
Eighth grader Maleah Ramsey finished in seventh place and earned 12 points for the team. Her final time was 2:44.13.
Fuhrmann finished in 2:50.84 and earned nine points for the team with her 10th place finish.
Event 4: 50 yard freestyle
Seventh grader Olivia Tveter finished in fifth place (in 27.95) and earned 14 points, freshmen Myah Tofte (29.08) and Natalie Pfau (29.38) finished in 10th and 11th place and earned a combined 16 points for the team and freshman Kearyn Woodward (30.01) finished 16th and got 5 points.
Event 5: 1 meter diving
Eighth grader Katelyn Kolness finished in sixth place and got 14 points for the team and Jayden Woodward finished in eighth with 13 points for the team.
Event 6: 100 yard butterfly
Peterson placed third and earned 16 points for the team.
Additionally, Goehring and sophomore Jordan Stauffer finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively and earned a combined total of 25 points for the team.
Goehring finished in 1:10.42 and Stauffer had 1:12.27.
Cotton also competed coming in ninth place, earning nine points and finishing with 1:12.53.
Event 7: 100 yard freestyle
Tofte was the first WHS swimmer to finish the event, placing eighth with a final time of 1:04.84. She earned 11 points for the team.
Junior Reagan Coughlin and Woodward finished in 10th and 11th place respectively earning 16 points.
Coughlin finished in 1:05.65 and Woodward finished in 1:05.99.
Eighth grader Anika Grunewald also placed and earned points for the team.
She finished in 1:10.23 and placed 15th but earned five points.
Event 8: 500 yard freestyle
Stauffer finished in fourth place with a final time of 6:20.61 and brought 15 points to the team.
Richards finished in eighth place with a time of 7:39.38 and had 11 points.
Event 9: 200 yard freestyle relay
The B Relay finished in 2:02.60 and earned 32 points for the team.
Event 10: 100 yard backstroke
There were back to back finishes in the 10th event.
In fourth place was Hansen finishing in 1:13.17 and earned 15 points.
Immediately after her finishing in 1:13.94 was Pfau who earned 14 points for the team.
Seventh grader Kambree Draper finished in sixth place with a final time of 1:14.13 and 13 points for the team.
And in seventh place was freshman Kaylynn Riely who finished in 1:14.92 and earned 12 points.
Event 11: 100 yard breaststroke
Goehring finished in fifth place and Peterson was in sixth. Senderhauf was in eighth place and Cotton finished in 12th.
Together they earned a combined 43 points for the team.
Goehring’s final time was 1:16.38, Peterson’s was 1:18.44, Senderhauf’s was 1:24.43 and Cotton’s was 1:31.63.
Event 12: 400 yard freestyle relay
The A relay finished in fifth place but earned 32 points for Williston.
Pfau, Coughlin, Stauffer and Tofte competed in the relay and together they finished in 4:24.51.
The next meet for the Lady Coyotes is at noon on Oct. 10 in Williston at the Area Recreation Center. According to the calendar, they will be competing against Dickinson.