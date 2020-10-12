Even though he was wearing a mask, anyone could tell that Joe Kemp, the head coach for the Williston High School girls swimming and diving team, was all smiles after his team defeated Dickinson on Saturday, Oct. 10.
There were several reasons that led to his smile and the overall excitement of the day.
For instance, his team didn’t just compete well, they broke several personal records and brought home 96 points over Dickinson’s 89 points for the win.
Additionally, he said there was a lot of improvement during each heat and it was also senior day.
But something else about Saturday’s duel was special—it truly was the first time parents got to see their kids swim this season.
“We were pretty excited because it was the first chance, for the most part, that the parents got to see their kids swim,” Kemp said. “There was a little more energy in the building than there has been in the last several weeks. We were excited for that and we thought it would help the kids.”
Since the start of the season, Kemp and several of his swimmers have made it very clear that the support from the parents in the program has always been a crucial element to the success of the team.
The parents provide food for the girls, they volunteer at the meets, they keep things going and this is all in addition to offering motivation for the team.
Kemp also said in an earlier interview this year that the parents cheer nonstop for their girls, something the team hasn’t been able to see as much this year because of the new guidelines and regulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, because it was a duel, Kemp said more parents were able to attend the event on Saturday, something the girls needed.
And whether it was the support from the fans, or the nonstop improvement from the swimmers, something in the equation on Saturday worked for the Lady Coyotes.
Overall, there were seven first place wins for the team out of the 12 total events that were raced.
And Kemp mentioned that there is a lot of improvement happening on his team, which he said is a good thing to see, and in the end several of his swimmers walked away with incredible times.
Swimmers like senior Demi Peterson, who won the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly and she was in the relay team that won the 200 yard medley relay.
“(Peterson) was happy with her times, which is hard to do, she’s hard to please because she has pretty high expectations for herself,” Kemp said.
Another senior, Samantha Waagen, swam four awesome races and Kemp said she seemed to swim faster in each of her events as they day went on, which said never happens in a duel.
Other swimmers he said competed well include Hailey Thiessen, who is a first time swimmer this year, Savannah Goehring and seventh grader Kambree Draper just to name a few.
Kemp said his team is getting to where they need to be and with roughly four weeks left until the Western Dakota Association championship, he said his main goal is to make sure his team is in the right mindset.
“I just hope that everyone has the right kind of mindset over the next several weeks because the people that are (training) for WDA starting on Monday their workouts are going to start getting very hard,” Kemp said. “We’re going to be competing a lot as well. I just hope they’re able to stay focused and keep a positive attitude.”
He also said he hopes his team does what they want them to do with each workout and if they do that and maintain a positive mindset, then the rest of the season will turnout just fine.
The WDA Championship will be at the Williston Area Recreation Center on Nov. 7.