The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team will host the 2020 Western Dakota Association Regionals (or championships) on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
This will be the final chance for swimmers and divers to qualify for the North Dakota state tournament which will be later this month.
According to the WDA website, Century is the defending conference and state champion and the "favorite to repeat."
However, Williston has showed this season that they have more than enough potential to do well at state.
So far the team has several swimmers qualify, some in more than one event.
As of Nov. 3, Demi Peterson, Myah Tofte, Marissa Branham, Kambree Draper, Natalie Pfau, Dru Zander, Shawna Daley and Leah Jorgenson are among some of the state qualifiers, according to the WDA.
And, there are still a handful of others who have the opportunity to qualify Saturday.
The event is expected to start at 1:30 p.m., however the time is still subject to change according to the WDA.
It will not be open to the public, but will be live-streamed for free courtesy of Minot's PSP Network, according to the WDA.