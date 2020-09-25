The Williston High School girls swimming & diving team competed in 12 events against Jamestown and Bismarck High School during the second day of the Marney Shirely Invite on Sept. 19.
The Lady Coyotes placed second with 697 points. Jamestown was in first with 718 points and Bismarck High School was last with 476 points.
However, the team placed first in several events during the invite including the 200-yard Medley Relay; the 50-yard Freestyle; the 100-yard Butterfly; the 100-yard Freestyle; the 100-yard Breaststroke; and the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.
200-yard Medley Relay
The Williston A Relay Team placed first in the first event of the invite, finishing with a finals time of 2:05.10.
The A Relay earned 40 points for the team as a whole and consisted of swimmers Kara Hansen (seventh grade), Savannah Goehring (sophomore), Demi Peterson (senior) and Natalie Pfau (freshmen).
Williston's B Relay was fourth, the C Relay was sixth and the D Relay was last earning a combined total of 118 points for the team in the first event.
50-yard Freestyle
Peterson also placed first in the 50-yard Freestyle finishing with a time of 26.50 in the fourth event.
Her first place finish earned 20 points for the team.
Additionally, Williston placed three other girls in the top ten—freshman Myah Tofte was in fifth with 28.71; Hansen was in sixth with 29.40; and Samantha Waagen was in eighth place with a time of 30.37.
Together they earned 58 points for the team in the fourth event.
100-yard Butterfly
In the sixth event, Peterson placed first again finishing with a time of 1:02.55 and earned 20 points for the team.
Senior Shawna Daley missed second place by a second.
She finished third with a time of 1:11.30, just behind freshman Cloe Nelson from Jamestown who finished with a time of 1:10.23.
Sophomore Jordan Stauffer and freshman Kloe Billings also finished in the top 10.
Stauffer was in fifth place and had a final time of 1:12.91, while Billings was in ninth with 1:26.37.
Combined they earned 59 points for the team.
100-yard Freestyle
Tofte placed first in the seventh event finishing with a finals time of 1:03.66.
Pfau, Reagan Coughlin and Waagen also placed in the top 10 and combined they got 59 points for the team in that event.
100-yard Breaststroke
Goehring came in first place in the 11th event of the invite. She finished the 100-yard Breaststroke in 1:16.97.
Seventh grader Kambree Draper placed second with a time of 1:17.88.
And Billings was in ninth place finishing with a finals time of 1:35.65.
400-yard Freestyle Relay
In the final event, Williston's A Relay compiled of Goehring, Pfau, Tofte and Peterson, placed first.
The B Relay was fourth, and the C Relay was seventh.