Senior Demi Peterson, junior Marissa Branham and senior Shawna Daley, all members of the Williston High School girls swimming and diving team, weren’t sure what to say at first when asked what it’s like to be a leader on the team.
They looked at each other, hesitantly laughed a little and as if reading her teammates’ minds and finding the words they all seemed to be thinking, Peterson said it was an honor.
“You know, having everybody look up to you, you really just want to be an example for everybody and help guide them to be the best that they can be,” Peterson said. “They want to be you when they get older, and I always wanted to be like the older girls when I was little so I know how much it means to them to look up to someone like us.”
Decked out in their practice gear and suits, the trio sat next to each other in the pool supply room just next to the Williston Area Recreation Center swimming pool, on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to answer questions surrounding what it’s like to be a swim leader, a title that Peterson, Branham and Daley have rightfully earned.
They each started swimming for the Sea Lions swim club and have been swimming for a very long time, which seems like an understatement.
To be exact, Peterson has been swimming for 12 years, Daley for about five years and Branham for 10 years.
And during their swimming tenure, the trio were able to collect a plethora of stories and experience that they have turned into wisdom that helps the rest of their younger teammates, many as young as seventh grade.
It’s like a working equation that was formulated years before them and starts with the Sea Lions.
This is an equation that is passed down from swim generation to swim generation, and it’s this equation that has helped establish a sense of tradition within the Williston swim community.
But whatever it is—an equation, natural talent, years of success—something is working for the WHS swim team.
As of Nov. 7, after the interview was conducted, 18 girls qualified to compete in the 2020 NDHSAA swim meet, Peterson, Daley and Branham included.
However, before the interview, the team had already seen incredible success during its regular season, with nearly every swimmer seeing significant improvement meet after meet and several already having qualified for state (before the WDA swim meet on Nov. 7).
Daley said the team’s success is partially due to being able to encourage one another whenever possible, or “bounce off of” one another.
“It’s a lot of fun because we bounce off of each other to keep ourselves going because it gets hard to keep going sometimes,” Daley said. “That’s why we bounce off of each other.”
But they not only hold each other up like pillars of strength, they also hold each other accountable as well, which leads to success.
In other words, Peterson said that they hold each other accountable by pushing each other to compete to their full potential and encouraging each other during especially hard moments, like workouts or after losing.
“It gets pretty hard sometimes, it’s a long season and people get discouraged a lot especially if they have a bad race,” Peterson said. “So it’s nice to have your teammates there to keep you going.”
Branham added that having responsibility, time management skills and being able to find a balance between school, work, swimming and life also affect the teams’ success.
And when they do find success, like breaking a personal record or placing high in an event, Peterson said that accomplished type of feeling makes everything worth it.
“Sometimes, when you’re going through it, it doesn’t seem like this is worth it,” Peterson said. “But (doing well) helps drive you back to work hard.”
Branham, agreed and said when it comes down to it, they have to have a lot of patience during the season all while working toward the end goal, which is state.
“Once you finally reach your goal, you find out that everything was worth it and all the memories made help,” Branham said.
This is the type of stuff that Peterson, Branham and Daley are able to teach or pass down to the younger girls.
But ultimately, what they’re able to pass down or what they’re able to show the younger girls every single day to help them succeed is something that everyone on the team should already have—an endless love for swimming.
“The water is just a calming force. It feels so natural, I can live in the pool,” Branham said. “It’s like a way to get away from everything else, that’s what I know.”
But this feeling is something that is hard to teach if someone doesn’t already have it, Daley said.
“Some don’t have the motivation so it’s hard showing them what it’s like to do all the work and seeing the pay off,” Daley said.
But when it does pay off and when swimmers meet their goals, Peterson said that’s one of the best things to see.