The North Dakota High School Athletic Association Class state meet for swimming and diving is being held on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Two different locations will host the state meet. The Bismarck State College Aquatics and Wellness Center will host the swimming portion of the meet, and Mandan High School will host the diving portion.
For the swimming portion of the state meet, there are two sessions that will each have about half of the teams competing. The sessions are split between a morning session and an afternoon session.
The first event of the first session, which is the 200 yard medley relay, will start at 11:00 a.m., and the first event of the second session, also the 200 yard medley relay, will start at 4:00 p.m.
Seventeen total teams will be competing. Williston High School will be competing in the afternoon session, along with Grand Forks Red River, Grand Forks Central, Mandan, Bismarck Century, Minot, Wahpeton and West Fargo Sheyenne.
The morning session will have Bismarck High, Dickinson, Fargo Davies, Fargo North, Fargo South, Jamestown, Bismarck Legacy, Fargo Shanley and West Fargo.
Williston comes into the state meet after a good performance at the Western Dakota Association Championship, which Williston hosted on Saturday, Nov. 7.
As a team, the Lady Coyotes place third behind Bismarck Century and Minot, with 279 team points.
Some of the top finishers from the WDA championship for Williston include the 200 yard medley relay team, made up of junior Marissa Branham, sophomore Savannah Goehring, senior Demi Peterson and seventh grader Dru Zander. The medley team placed second in the event.
Branham and Peterson had some other good showings at the event. Branham placed second in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.66, and Peterson took third in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25.75.
Peterson also scored a first-place finish, which she got in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.77. Zander took ninth in the event with a time of 1:05.26.
Williston sophomore Leah Jorgenson got a score of 350.20 in the one meter diving event to take sixth place, and seventh grader Kambree Draper took fourth in the 500 yard freestyle.
Kara Hansen, a seventh grader, took 10th place in the 100 yard backstroke, and sophomore Hailey Sorenson finished right behind her.
Branham wasn’t done with her stellar performance for the day, as she also took second in the 100 yard breaststroke. Goehring took ninth in the event.
In the final event, the 400 yard freestyle relay, Branham, Zander, Peterson and Goehring took second.
Three Williston swimmers were also given WDA All-Conference Honors, and those swimmers were Peterson, Branham and Draper.