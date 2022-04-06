Purchase Access

The Williston High School girls soccer team will compete in its first-ever varsity match on Friday.

The Lady Coyotes have worked incredibly hard to get to this point.

They spent their first few seasons growing with one another and building communication with one another, and after finishing a winning season last year they deserve to compete at the varsity level.

That’s why we decided to name the team this week’s athletes of the week.

Friday’s match starts at 6 p.m. and will be at the Sanford Sports Complex in Bismarck.

The Lady Coyotes will take on Bismarck Legacy.

Good luck to the Lady Coyotes on Friday and good luck to coaches Justin Graham and Abby Perez.

Also good luck to the JV team and coach Joel Babcock in their game against Legacy’s JV on the same day.

The JV team plays at 4 p.m.



