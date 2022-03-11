WHS soccer

Jessica Ortiz (No. 9, left) and Sara Ewert (No. 8, right) celebrate after Ewert scored during an April 20, 2021 soccer game against Minot. 

 File Photo

The Williston High School girls soccer team is making history this year.

For the first time ever, the Lady Coyotes will play as a varsity team in the WDA.

Although it’s the first time they are playing at the varsity level, the team played at the JV level for its first few seasons before making the move this season.

Last season, the team saw major success at the JV level after boasting a winning season.

Additionally, the majority of their starters should be returning this year, so in all respects the team is ready for varsity competition.

Here’s a look a the schedule this season, which is still subject to change. Practice starts on March 28.

April 8 6 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy

April 12 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s

April 14 TBD @ Jamestown

April 19 8 p.m. @ Bismarck High

April 22 7:30 p.m. @ Mandan

April 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century

April 29 7:30 p.m. @ Minot

May 3 7:30 p.m. @ Legacy

May 5 7:30 p.m. @ St. Mary’s

May 10 7:30 p.m. vs. Legacy

May 12 7:30 p.m. vs. Mandan

May 14 2 p.m. vs. Jamestown

May 17 8 p.m. @ Bismarck Century

May 20 7:30 p.m. vs. Minot

May 24-36 is the WDA Tournament. The time is still to be determined but it will be at St. Mary’s this year.

June 2-4 is The NDHSAA State Tournament. The time is to be determined but it will be hosted at Mandan this year.

