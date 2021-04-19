The Williston High School JV1 team continued its great start to the season with a 6-1 win over Jamestown at home on Saturday, April 17.
Jessica Ortiz led the Lady Coyotes with a hat trick, her second of the season already.
“She has the ability to find the back of the net and her teammates are rewarding her with great assists,” said Williston head coach Justin Graham.
Ortiz also had a hat trick in the game before Saturday, so she is off to a hot start for the Lady Coyotes.
Also scoring in the win for Williston were Qamar Badwan, Sarah Ewert and Tira Horab, who scored her goal with a header off a corner kick. For Badwan and Ewert, the goals were their second of the season, and Horab’s goal was the first for her on the JV1 team.
Jamestown’s lone goal came late in the game off a penalty kick.
Overall, Graham said he likes the way his team is playing so far this season.
“When you hold teams essentially scoreless for 240 min of soccer (three games) you know your defense is stepping up and playing well together,” he said. “Coach Abby Perez and I are excited and proud of the improvements individually and collectively the team is making.”
Graham also said that the team had a certain mindset during the week leading up to the game. The players defined winning not by goals scored, but by playing with energy, effort and heart from the start of the game to the end.
“When I asked them at the end of the game if we had "won" they all could say with confidence that they had "won".... that they played with the same intensity in the end as at first,” Graham said. “The girls are buying into the team/family culture and playing so well together.”
The Lady Coyotes had some matches early in the week this week as well. On Monday, Williston’s JV2 team took on Turtle Mountain Community High School, and on Tuesday, both teams took on Minot.