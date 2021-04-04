Justin Graham, the head coach for the Williston High School girls soccer team, lined half his team up on one end of the WHS football field during a March 31 practice.
He paced along the line and spoke as loud as he could telling his group about the next conditioning exercise—ladders.
But then Graham did something that not many other coaches would do. He jumped in line, alongside members of the team, and ran the ladders with them back and forth until they reached the 50-yard line then they ran back again.
The entire time they ran, Graham encouraged everyone and sometimes shouted things like “we’re almost done,” and “keep going” while members smiled and laughed through heavy breathing.
Graham helped show the girls throughout the two-hour long practice what it’s like to be on a team.
A
new theme
This year marks the second season for the WHS girls soccer team. The last time they had a season was 2019 and this year Graham said one of the main goals or the theme is to establish a strong sense of culture within the program.
During the first season he said the theme was 212 degrees, which is the temperature at which water boils, in other words his team focused on effort and coming out and competing and giving everything they had all the time.
“We won’t always get to 212 but 212 is our goal every day. The girls have bought into that last (season) and this year I really have gotten into (team) culture. I think the culture that you create in an organization whether it’s a club, a school, a town or a team, that culture that we can set will impact the girls and our team for years to come,” Graham said.
He said ultimately if he can create a culture that’s inclusive, hardworking, uplifting and accepting and one where members are tolerant of one another, love one another and one that gives members the opportunity to hold one another accountable then it will lead to success in the future.
This was something that held true and could be seen during the entirety of the March 31 practice.
“The culture that the girls set now will impact those in the future so they come in ready to work hard as seventh graders, eighth graders, or ninth graders,” Graham said. “Then, I’m not trying to change something (every year) coming into the program, because the program already has the culture that we want that breeds success and tolerance and love and kindness. We’re trying to be super positive and hold each other accountable and push each other.”
A new season
While the team works toward creating that sense of culture, simultaneously Graham said they are also going to learn how to play competitively and how to try to win.
Last season was more of an introduction to soccer, Graham said, something that got girls involved and excited about the game.
Now, things are a little different.
For starters, with 40 girls already registered to play (from the high school and Williston Trinity Christian), Graham said there’s going to be two teams—a JV1 team and a JV2 team.
The JV1 team is going to be treated as a varsity team and people on that team will play to win and learn to compete competitively.
The JV2 team will be more of a development team, Graham said, but many players will have the experience playing on both teams.
Part of the reason for having two JV teams instead of a varsity team is because many of the girls, despite having played in summer soccer and indoor soccer, lack the 11 vs. 11 player, full soccer field experience.
“Many of the girls have played now for several years but have very limited experience playing on a full pitch 11v11 field and experience is still our biggest weakness,” Graham said.
But that doesn’t stop the girls.
A new hope
Graham said a lot of the girls have improved dramatically in their skill level and desire to compete and the new hope or goal is to continue to improve from here.
That hasn’t been a problem, however, and he said he’s been impressed by his team since day one of practice.
“They practice on their own and they’re always playing at the (Williston Area Recreation Center) and we just have a fantastic group,” Graham said. “The experience playing on a full field will be something that we’ll see progress from.”
On top of that, he said there are great attitudes on the team paired with a couple of strong leaders all of which will lead to the team’s improvement and success.
“A lot of girls who I didn’t know played or played a lot just showed up and did well and have great attitudes,” Graham said. “We have a couple of really strong leaders as far as character wise goes and I just see a strong team coming together and that just makes it easier to coach and to make a team that believes in one another.”
In the end, Graham said he has a fantastic group of girls who are ready to play and the program itself is growing everyday.
Just three years ago he said there was only one team in Williston, a club team that hosted players from 12-18 years old.
Fast forward to now, there are about six indoor girls club teams (during the winter) and 40 girls signed up to play on the high school team.
And after attending a practice and seeing what they’re capable of, the hope of success will become a reality for the Williston High School girls soccer program.
“It’s a sport that’s growing and it’s just a fantastic sport because it crosses all boundaries,” Graham said. “Williston is a place where people come from all over the world, all over the country and soccer is what unites people.”