The Williston High School girls soccer program ended its season Saturday, May 22 in true Lady Coyote fashion and will make the jump to varsity next year.
This year’s season was the second in the program’s existence, and the Lady Coyotes defeated Bismarck 2-0 on Friday, May 21 and tied 0-0 with Jamestown on Saturday.
Head coach Justin Graham said even though Saturday’s game ended in a draw, the Lady Coyotes still dominated the field by not giving the Lady Blue Jays a chance to advance to midfield often.
This year, the program consisted of two JV teams and the Lady Coyotes finished the season with an overall winning record.
In all they boasted 11 wins, had three losses and two ties.
Given how well they played, Graham said next year the program will make the jump to varsity and start making a run for the Western Dakota Association title and the North Dakota High School Activities Association title.
He said there were several coaches throughout the season who said the girls on the team were ready for varsity and would have competed strongly this year had they played at that level.
Now, he said his team is excited to move up.
“The lady coyotes played exceptionally well over the past few games putting an exclamation mark on a wonderful season and setting the stage and possibilities for next year,” Graham said in an email. “Such improvement in such a short time has to be given to the Williston United club coaches and these awesome girls who play so hard and who are so coachable and eager to learn.”
In addition to having a winning record, there were several key players who helped Williston get to this point. Those players include Sara Ewert, Jessica Ortiz and Qamar Badwan who were the top goal scorers and racked up the most assists.
The top defensive leaders were Gracie Hamlin, Lexi Christensen, Ruby Lawton, Daysea Nolen and Belle Martin.
The program also named Claudia Promschmidt and Martin as honorary "Lifetime Captains.”
Promschmidt is graduating this year and Martin is moving.
Graham said these two received the honor because they helped set the culture and winning standard for the entire team.
“(The entire team has) truly lived up to (their motto) and have become a soccer family and compete as one,” Graham said.